Round Rock City Councilwoman announces bid for U.S. Rep. John Carter’s seat

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — Round Rock City Council member Tammy Young announced Wednesday that she is launching her bid to challenge U.S. Rep. John Carter in the 2020 election, according to her campaign website.

Young is a Tomball native, which is northwest of Austin. She was elected to the Round Rock City Council in 2017. She served on the city’s Chamber of Commerce, the Executive Committee of the Capital Area Council of Governments, the Capital Area Economic Development District, the Clean Air Coalition, and as Executive Liaison to the Aging Advisory Council.

On her campaign site, Young talked about how she became a “teenage mother and a survivor of domestic violence.” She said she hopes to bring a “new perspective to the halls of Congress.”

Young says she was inspired by her son’s ADHD to fight for students with educational challenges. She went on to get a degree from the University of Mexico in special education.

Last year Carter won against Democratic challenger MJ Hegar with 51% of the vote. He has held onto the U.S. House District, which covers all of Williamson County and most of Bell County, since 2002.

Rep. Carter was first appointed to be a district judge in 1981. He was the first Republican officeholder elected statewide since reconstruction in Williamson County.

Young is facing eight other Democratic candidates running for Carter’s seat in 2020. There are also three other Republican candidates challenging Carter.