President Trump says he won’t go to Biden’s inauguration, VP Pence is expected to go

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — After regaining access to his Twitter account following a ban Thursday, President Donald Trump posted that he will not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony Jan. 20.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20,” the President’s tweet read.

Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, plans to attend. The Associated Press reports that Pence “plans to spend the next two weeks focused on the transition,” but does plan to appear at Biden’s ceremony.

Calls to remove President Trump from office have been growing within Congress since rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday while lawmakers were counting Electoral College votes that reaffirmed Biden’s win in the 2020 election. Five people died as a result of the violence inside and outside the U.S. Capitol.

Texas Democrat Lloyd Doggett is one of the lawmakers that supports removing Trump early either by invoking the 25th Amendment, which would have to be done by members of Trump’s Cabinet, or by impeachment.

John Adams, John Quincy Adams and Andrew Johnson were the only other presidents who refused to attend their successor’s inauguration, according to a CNN opinion piece. President Trump also shares another similarity with Johnson — they were both impeached but not removed from office.