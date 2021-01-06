President Trump must accept election results to end siege on US Capitol, UT politics expert says

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An “erosion in trusted institutions” among President Donald Trump’s supporters has led to the shocking scenes at the US Capitol on Wednesday, according to a politics expert at the University of Texas.

The National Guard is responding to the Capitol after the president’s supporters stormed the building, causing the Senate and House to be evacuated.

Jim Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project at UT, analyzed how the country reached this tipping point in an interview with KXAN Wednesday.

“We’ve seen over the last four years an erosion in in trusted institutions, among, frankly, the president’s supporters, and the president has encouraged this,” Henson said.

Henson pointed to Trump encouraging resistance over the general election results and increased polarization between parties and different social groups as factors leading to the siege on the Capitol.

“I think you have to put most of the explanation for this at the door of the President and his encouragement of a rejection of the political process that has been widely accepted by most Americans, but which he is encouraging people to reject,” he said.

Henson added that Trump should address the nation and finally publicly accept the election results.

“It’s time for the President to send a signal that the process is legitimate, that he accepts the results of the process, and that his followers should do anything less than that, I think at this point is irresponsible,” he added.