Poll: Biden up 1 point over Trump in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A recent statewide poll of likely voters in Texas found Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads President Trump by 1 point.

The poll, conducted by Public Policy Polling for the Texas Democratic Party, surveyed 721 voters through automated phone calls and text message from Oct. 7-9.

Biden led Trump 49-48, with only 3% of voters undecided. The margin of error was 3.6%.

“Texans are demanding change, having their voices heard, and it’s clear Joe Biden is breaking through,” said Manny Garcia, executive director of the Texas Democratic Party. “Texans everywhere are looking for somebody who will put an end to the coronavirus crisis, protect and expand affordable healthcare, fight for racial justice, and provide competent leadership in these times of crisis.”

Interestingly, a majority of voters surveyed as part of the poll self-reported they voted for Trump in 2016 by a margin of 49-to-41, nearly reflecting Trump’s 9-point win over Hillary Clinton.

The poll also found that 50% of respondents were “leaning” toward Biden.

Public Policy Polling is a North Carolina-based, Democratic polling firm that has received a ‘B’ rating by FiveThirtyEight.

A poll released earlier on Thursday by Austin-based Crosswind Media & PR found Trump with a 7-point lead over Biden in Texas through a survey of 1,000 likely voters. Crosswind is an independent firm using the methodology of Rasmussen Reports, which receives a ‘C+1’ rating by FiveThirtyEight.