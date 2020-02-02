New poll shows country divided over impeachment trial, Trump trailing top Democrats

FILE – In this Jan. 28, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center Oceanfront, Tin Wildwood, N.J. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KXAN) — A majority of Americans believe President Trump abused his power but remain split over whether or not he should be removed from office, according to a new poll from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal,

The new poll comes out amid the ongoing Senate impeachment trial, with Republicans set to acquit the president.

According to the poll, 46% of registered voters say Trump should be removed from office, while 49% say he should remain. Additionally, 53% of voters believe President Trump abused the power of his office when he asked a foreign power to investigate a political rival. Only 37% say he did not obstruct Congress.

The poll also looked into how the president would fair in hypothetical match-ups with the major Democratic candidates.

Americans would choose Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders ahead of Trump, according to the poll, but the president would defeat Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg if they were to win the Democratic nomination.

Biden 49%, Trump 44%

Sanders 49%, Trump 44%

Trump 49%, Warren 48%

Trump 47%, Buttigieg 46%

The poll match-ups only include responses from voters in 11 battleground states. Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.