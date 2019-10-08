MSNBC, Washington Post hosting 5th Democratic Presidential Primary Debate Nov. 20

From left, Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro are introduced for the Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC on the campus of Texas Southern University Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — MSNBC and The Washington Post will host the fifth Democratic Presidential Primary Debate in Georgia Nov. 20, according to a release from the Democratic National Committee.

Details on the venue, format and moderators will be announced later, the DNC said. It will air on MSNBC and be live-streamed on NBC News, MSNBC and The Washington Post. People can listen to it on Urban One, SiriusXM Channel 118 and TuneIn.

The deadline for candidates to qualify based on poll numbers and donations will be Nov. 13. So far, eight candidates have qualified, according to Politico: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang.

The fourth Democratic Debate will take place Oct. 15, with 12 candidates making the cut, including Texans Beto O’Rourke and Julián Castro. CNN and the New York Times are hosting it at Otterbein University in Ohio.