Marianne Williamson suspends her presidential campaign

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Marianne Williamson has suspended her presidential campaign, she announced Friday.

“I ran for president to help forge another direction for our country,” she wrote in a letter on her campaign website. “The primaries might be tightly contested among the top contenders, and I don’t want to get in the way of a progressive candidate winning any of them.”

Williamson, an author and speaker, came into the Democratic primaries with no previous political experience. She previously ran for office in California’s 33rd Congressional District.

She ended her letter by saying, “things are changing swiftly and dramatically in this country, and I have faith that something is awakening among us. A politics of conscience is still yet possible. And yes….love will prevail.”