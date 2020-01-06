Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren for president

by: Billy Gates

Julian Castro

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary and Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro waves as he takes the stage during the Power of our Pride Town Hall in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Julián Castro said via Twitter Monday that he’s endorsing Elizabeth Warren for president.

Castro, who announced the end of his presidential bid last week, said that he and Warren “share a vision of America where everyone counts.”

Warren responded to Castro, calling the former mayor of San Antonio and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development “a powerful voice for bold, progressive change.”

According to his campaign, Castro will join Warren on Tuesday at a rally in Brooklyn, New York.

