How to watch the first Democratic debate

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over two days, 20 Democratic candidates will be on the stage in Miami, Florida, for the first debate of the 2020 election season.
Each night, the debates begin at 8 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. Central Time.
How to watch
The debate is airing on NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo stations. Tune in to your regular channel for KXAN News to watch.
You can also watch online here on KXAN.com and follow our live analysis about what candidates’ stances mean for Texas. NBC News will also stream the debates live and in full on its Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Who’s debating?
Wednesday:
- Sen. Cory Booker
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Former Rep. John Delaney
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro
- Rep. Tim Ryan
- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
Thursday
- Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Sen. Kamala Harris
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Sen. Michael Bennet
- Marianne Williamson
- Rep. Eric Swalwell
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
- Andrew Yang
- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper