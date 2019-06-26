How to watch the first Democratic debate

The Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is shown, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Miami. The Democratic Presidential Debates are scheduled to take place June 26 and 27, with 10 candidates competing each night. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over two days, 20 Democratic candidates will be on the stage in Miami, Florida, for the first debate of the 2020 election season.

Each night, the debates begin at 8 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. Central Time.

How to watch

The debate is airing on NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo stations. Tune in to your regular channel for KXAN News to watch.

You can also watch online here on KXAN.com and follow our live analysis about what candidates’ stances mean for Texas. NBC News will also stream the debates live and in full on its Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Who’s debating?

Wednesday:

Sen. Cory Booker

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Former Rep. John Delaney

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro

Rep. Tim Ryan

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

Thursday