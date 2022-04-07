WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — A staff member for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing no symptoms.

Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, posted on Twitter Thursday morning that she tested negative earlier this week, but then her positive result came back. He said Pelosi is vaccinated and boosted.

President Joe Biden signs the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Watching from left are Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., Annette Taylor, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

“The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly,” Hammill wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, he said a trip that Pelosi and a Congressional delegation planned to take to Asia would now happen at a later date.

Pelosi appeared Wednesday with President Biden and several other lawmakers at a bill signing ceremony for the Postal Service Reform Act inside the White House. Photos from the event show the Speaker standing to the right of the president when he signed the legislation into law. The White House has yet to make any official comment about Pelosi’s positive COVID-19 test.

Here in Austin, the city’s mayor shared his own positive COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this week. Mayor Steve Adler said on Twitter Sunday that he only had mild symptoms and would isolate until getting a negative test.