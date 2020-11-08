George W. Bush congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on election victory

FILE- In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, former U.S. President George W. Bush speaks at a forum sponsored by the George W. Bush Institute in New York. Bush spoke Thursday at a summit in Abu Dhabi put on by the Milken Institute, an economic think tank based in Santa Monica, California. (AP Photo/Seth […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former president George W. Bush has described president-elect Joe Biden as a “good man who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country.”

In a statement released Sunday morning, Bush said he has called Biden and vice-president elect Kamala Harris to congratulate them on winning the general election.

Bush congratulated President Donald Trump and his supporters on a “hard-fought” campaign. In the statement, Bush also addressed Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that the election was “stolen” from him, saying the election was “fundamentally fair” and “its integrity will be upheld.”

The former president’s spokesman previously said that Bush and his wife Laura would not reveal how they voted in the 2020 election.

Bush said he congratulated Biden and thanked him for his “patriotic” victory speech on Saturday evening.

“Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country,” Bush said.

“The president-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans. I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can.”

Bush noted that Trump earned more than 70 million votes – “an extraordinary political achievement” – and his supporters’ voices will be heard through elected Republicans.

“President Trump has the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges, and any unresolved issues will be properly adjudicated,” he added.

“The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear.”