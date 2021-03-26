Former President Trump defends Capitol rioters, says there was ‘zero threat’ despite 5 deaths

Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Thursday defended some of his supporters who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, saying they posed “zero threat” to the lawmakers who had assembled there to certify the Electoral College vote that confirmed Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential race.

Five people died during the riots, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. One woman — 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt — was shot and killed by Capitol Police when she tried to climb through a shattered window into the House chamber where House members and then-Vice President Mike Pence were located.

Trump complained to Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham that law enforcement was “persecuting” the Capitol rioters, while “nothing happens” to left-wing protesters.

Trump did acknowledge that those who stormed the Capitol “went in and they shouldn’t have done it.”

But he added: “Some of them went in and they’re, they’re hugging and kissing the police and the guards. You know, they had great relationships. A lot of the people were waved in and then they walked in and they walked out.”

The New York Times reports 138 police officers were injured with everything from bruises and cuts to “concussions, rib fractures, burns and even a mild heart attack.” The attack also took a mental toll on the officers. Two officers were there that day died by suicide just after the attacks.

More than 300 people have been charged in connection to the riot. Authorities have said they believe at least 100 more could face charges.

The Jan. 6 riot followed a fiery Trump rally outside the White House, in which he urged a mob of his supporters to “fight like hell” for him at the Capitol. A week later, the House impeached Trump for the second time, but the Senate eventually acquitted him on the charge of inciting the attack.