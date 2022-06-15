MADEIRA BEACH, Florida (KXAN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to a question Wednesday about Elon Musk supporting his potential bid for the presidency by saying, “I welcome support from African-Americans.”

Musk, born in Pretoria, South Africa in 1971, answered “DeSantis” when a Twitter user asked him early Wednesday morning whom he’s leaning toward supporting in the 2024 presidential election. Another person asked Musk later what he thought of Andrew Yang, the businessman who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. Musk responded, “I supported Yang last time, but DeSantis has a better chance of winning.”

A reporter asked DeSantis what he thought of the tweets from the billionaire owner of Austin-based Tesla at an event Wednesday afternoon at the American Legion in Madeira Beach, Florida. The Republican governor said, “What I would say is I’m focused on 2022, but with Elon Musk, what I would say is I welcome support from African-Americans.”

DeSantis has not officially declared his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination, but he is seen as a likely frontrunner based on several recent polls. At the Western Conservative Summit in Aurora, Colorado earlier this month, he came out ahead of former President Donald Trump for the second year in a row in a 2024 presidential election straw poll. In that same poll, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz finished third in the voters’ choice for the presidency.

Musk also tweeted that he voted for Republican Mayra Flores in Tuesday’s special election for Texas’ 34th Congressional district, which stretches from Smithville down to the border by Harlingen. Her victory flipped the historically Democratic seat to the GOP.

Musk even wrote in his tweet that it’s the “first time I ever voted Republican” and predicted a “Massive red wave in 2022.”