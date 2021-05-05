Facebook rules Donald Trump to remain permanently banned

MENLO PARK, California (KXAN) — Facebook’s Oversight Board ruled Wednesday to keep former President Donald Trump permanently banned from the social media platform, upholding the decision made on Jan. 7 following the deadly Capitol insurrection.

Trump was also banned from Twitter and YouTube.

While the Facebook Oversight Board ruled Facebook was right in its decision to suspend Trump, it said the indeterminate or indefinite length was “not appropriate.”

It said Facebook should review that policy within the next six months to make sure its rules are consistently applied to other users on its platform.

Facebook’s Oversight Board said it upheld the suspension because of two posts by Trump on Jan. 6:

The Board found that the two posts by Mr. Trump on January 6 severely violated Facebook’s Community Standards and Instagram’s Community Guidelines. “We love you. You’re very special” in the first post and “great patriots” and “remember this day forever” in the second post violated Facebook’s rules prohibiting praise or support of people engaged in violence.

The Board found that, in maintaining an unfounded narrative of electoral fraud and persistent calls to action, Mr. Trump created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible. At the time of Mr. Trump’s posts, there was a clear, immediate risk of harm and his words of support for those involved in the riots legitimized their violent actions. As president, Mr. Trump had a high level of influence. The reach of his posts was large, with 35 million followers on Facebook and 24 million on Instagram.

Given the seriousness of the violations and the ongoing risk of violence, Facebook was justified in suspending Mr. Trump’s accounts on January 6 and extending that suspension on January 7.

Trump debuts new ‘communications platform’

Donald Trump unveiled what his team is calling a new “communications platform” Tuesday. The subsection of his existing website is called “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” and it relays the former president’s thoughts in a blog format.

Essentially, it was a blog-style update to his personal website where he plans to post updates. People will be able to sign up for alerts so that they can be notified when the former president has a new message.