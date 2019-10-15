WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — With 12 candidates on stage, the Otterbein University debate will be largest televised debate in United States history.
The following candidates have met the polling threshold for the Oct. 15 debate:
- Joe Biden
former Vice President
- Sen. Cory Booker
New Jersey
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg
South Bend, Indiana
- Julián Castro
former Obama housing secretary
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
Hawaii
- Sen. Kamala Harris
California
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Minnesota
- Beto O’Rourke
former Texas congressman
- Sen. Bernie Sanders
Vermont
- Tom Steyer
activist, businessman
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Massachusetts
- Andrew Yang
tech entrepreneur
Where to watch
The debate airs from 8 to 11 p.m. on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and streams on CNN.com‘s homepage and NYTimes.com’s homepage.
KXAN sister station NBC4’s Colleen Marshall will host an extended, commercial-free digital show from Otterbein University from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Our digital coverage will continue during the debate with live, interactive questions viewers can answer during the debate reacting to all of the action on the NBC4 app or NBC4i.com/join.