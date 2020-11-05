‘You can still be friends’: 2 Cedar Park neighbors talk election and hope for unity

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One month later, and two Cedar Park neighbors feel the same.

“You can still be friends,” Tasha Hancock said, leaning in to hug her friend Marne Litton sitting next to her.

“We’re going to drink wine this weekend together! Yeah, we’re leaving our kids at home,” Litton laughed.

Their beverage choice is to celebrate, not to drown out election anxiety. But, they’re still watching and waiting like the rest of us.

“It’s a nailbiter,” Hancock said.

The 2020 presidential election was still undecided as of Thursday afternoon.

“I think we do need to take our time making sure every voice is counted, so if it does take the length that it should — two or three days — you know, every voice should be counted. So, we should all be patient and wait for every vote to go through,” Hancock said.

Litton and Hancock pose for a picture with their candidate signs (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Litton, her Republican friend and neighbor, agrees.

“Obviously, it’s not looking good for Republicans right now but it’s within [President Trump’s] right and the law to ask for a recount, so if that’s what they think might be helpful, then, you know, and that’s what I think is fair… let’s do it. Every voice counts and whatever the outcome is, the outcome is, and you gotta listen to the people.”

When asked if the election taking longer worries them about division, they both believe there already is some.

“This election has showed, 100%, how incredibly divided, 50/50, down the middle, I feel like the country is. It is 50%. I feel like the states that were red, with an exception of a couple that flipped, showed up even more red and the states that were blue showed up even more blue,” Litton said.

“It painted a picture of what we look like,” Hancock said.

A division that deeply affects them and has in the past.

“It breaks my heart to see families, especially families cause at home family is everything [and] friends, getting so divided over this election and political feelings that then they no longer talk to each other,” Litton said.

Hancock believes a couple of things are lost when individuals take hard stances like that against loved ones.

“The communication. Communication is definitely what is lost and being open-minded to other people’s views and points. That’s what I think is really lost.”

Both neighbors shared their original post because of sign vandalism (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

She hopes, if her candidate wins, the country can ease tensions between parties.

“We need a leader that can come in and bring unity and speak unity, and I think if we can get that from the top, it will trickle down,” Hancock said.

Litton agrees, circling back to the division.

“People have gotten really close-minded and if ‘you don’t think like me, we can’t be friends,’ which blows my mind. Don’t you want to be challenged? You don’t wanna be where everybody thinks the same as you. I just think people need to be more open-minded.”

They hope the United States lives up to its name.

“It’s not worth being hateful. You can agree to disagree and still get along and I wouldn’t necessarily recommend sitting and talking about politics all day, every day but there’s plenty of other things to talk about,” Litton said. “Hopefully our nation can come together, have some kind of healing.”

“And the beauty of our country is we get to vote again in four more years,” Hancock said.