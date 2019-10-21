What you need to know about major items on the ballot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early voting in this year’s election begins Oct. 21 and ends Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 5. Before you go to the polls, here’s some information about what’s on the ballot.
The League of Women Voters has a comprehensive guide to statewide propositions with brief explanations of each. KXAN has also been tracking a number of these and will continue to cover them leading up to election day.
Below is a list of some of the major items on the ballot in Central Texas. Click the links for KXAN coverage:
Texas Prop. 1 – Allows a municipal judge to hold more than one office
Texas Prop. 2 – Approving water development bonds
Texas Prop. 3 – Property tax exemption for disaster areas
Texas Prop. 4 – Prohibits a state income tax on individuals
Texas Prop. 5 – Dedicates sporting goods sales tax to parks and historical sites
Texas Prop. 6 – Increases maximum bonds for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT)
Texas Prop. 7 – Increases distributions to Available School Fund
Texas Prop. 8 – Creates Flood Infrastructure Fund
Texas Prop. 9 – Tax exemption for precious metal held in depositories
Texas Prop. 10 – Transfer of care of law enforcement animals
Travis County Proposition A – Expo Center funding
Austin Proposition A – Rules on city-owned land for sports facilities
- Holding youth sports games in Austin could become more difficult — and expensive
- Local leaders, SXSW, ACL Fest join in opposition to Proposition A
Austin Proposition B – Hotel tax revenue for cultural arts
- Who spent money for and against Austin’s Proposition B?
- Austin asked to re-write ballot language on convention center ordinance by appeals court
Manor ISD Proposition A – $280 million school bond package
Del Valle ISD Proposition A – $284 million school bond package
Burnet CISD Proposition A – $33.1 million in bonds for school facilities
Lockhart ISD Bond Election – $92.35 million for school construction, renovation, and land purchases
Coupland ISD Proposition A – $5-million school bond
Williamson County Proposition A – $412 million in road bonds
Williamson County Proposition B – $35 million in parks and recreation bonds