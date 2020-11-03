What time US election results are expected – and when polls close in each state

Non-partisan poll election challenger Richard Saad observes election inspectors as they begin to count ballots on Election Day at City Hall in Warren, Mich., in Macomb County, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — When the polls close on Tuesday night, all eyes will be on the first states that start reporting results.

While it’s possible we could have a winner declared in the presidential race on Election Day, it’s also possible it’ll be too close to call — likely due to the increase in mail-in voting and numbers that aren’t yet calculated.

The first polls close at 6 p.m. Eastern time in swaths of Indiana and Kentucky, followed by a steady stream of poll closings every 30 minutes to an hour throughout the evening. The last polls in Alaska shut down at 1 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday.

More people will participate in voting by mail in 2020 than in any previous election and that means some uncertainty in what we might see Tuesday night.

Here’s a breakdown of when polls close in each state via Ballotpedia and an assessment from the New York Times on how long each state expects the process of counting votes to last: