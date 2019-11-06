What election results in Kentucky, Houston mean for Texas in 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While most of Texas is focused on voting for 10 statewide propositions and not candidates, a number of races around the country are providing insight into what could happen in 2020, especially in light of current impeachment discussions surrounding President Donald Trump.

The biggest upset so far this election is the governor’s race in Kentucky, in which Democrat Andy Beshear beat Republican incumbent Matt Bevin, who had a major supporter in President Trump and his campaign. Trump held a rally Monday in support of the candidate. Meanwhile, impeaching the president was a major issue in that governor’s race. Bevin also had to contend with a local controversy when many school teachers went on strike and blamed him for poor pay and conditions.

Statewide race results can often reflect how people will vote in the future. The switch to a Democratic governor is a big change for Kentucky in comparison to 2016 election results. In 2016, President Donald Trump won that state with more than 60% of the vote and beat Hillary Clinton by almost 30 points.

Next year, Texas is also facing an election with similar issues to Kentucky: a traditionally Republican state, changing demographics and an ongoing impeachment controversy surrounding President Trump. Incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn will defend his seat against one of several Democrats. Impeachment is expected to be a crucial issue in the race because whoever wins the race will get a vote on whether to remove the president from office.

Texas House District 28 in Fort Bend County, near Houston, is a traditionally Republican seat but is also one of more than 20 competitive House districts that local and national Democratic groups believe they can flip. In last year’s senate race, Ted Cruz only won that district by three points. Currently, Democrat Eliz Markowitz is leading after early voting results came in. The race is likely going to a runoff election, but it’s key because Democrats are nine seats away from taking over the Texas House.

These close races could portend a number of very competitive races here in Texas in 2020.