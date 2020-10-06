Travis County still in need of polling workers as early voting, election day nears

AUSTIN (KXAN) — COVID-19 has led to many older, longtime polling workers staying home this election season.

“We started making a special recruiting effort this past summer,” said Dana DeBeauvoir, Travis County Clerk.

DeBeauvoir says she needs about 3,000 poll workers to fill positions at 37 early voting locations and 178 election day locations in Travis County. While there has been a good response from the recruiting effort, the need is still high.

“We have a lot of people who have left a message on our voicemail that we are looking through because it is a lot of people, but we need more especially on election day,” said Debeauvoir.

“I am only 16 so unfortunately I can’t vote this election,” said Olivia Linscomb, who signed up to help at one of the polling locations. “I think it is really important that we urge other people to get out there and know their voice does have a say in this election.”

Linscomb is part of growing number of younger workers helping at the polls in Travis County.

“The league of women voters sent us well over 200 people and they tend to be young and techie,” DeBeauvoir said.

Positions like ballot by mail clerk, early voting and election day poll workers and box truck drivers have certain requirements, but someone as young as 16 can work as a student worker.

“The best way for them to serve is to help count the ballots on election night and what we really need help with is to carry ballots and supplementing information from station to station,” DeBeauvoir said.

The county website has a list of positions that are currently open.