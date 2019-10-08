Top contenders emerge in Democratic primary — and the Texans aren’t among them

AUSTIN (KXAN) – This week was another key deadline that gave a snapshot of where the Democratic primary race stands and how it’s quickly becoming a three-way race.

Senator Bernie Sanders and Former Vice President Joe Biden have been the candidates to beat for nearly the entire race but the last three months have been defined by the rise of Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Fundraising numbers for Quarter 3 — July, August, September — are being announced.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang are the candidates who raised more money this quarter than last quarter. Most of that money comes from small-dollar online donations — now the epicenter of fundraising on the Democratic side of the aisle.

In the days after the Q3 deadline, email blasts from the different campaigns tallied up their donation figures. In the days ahead, the numbers will become available on the Federal Election Commission website.

Sanders raised the most with $25.3 million.Warren raised $24.6 million. Mayor Pete Buttigieg raised $19.1 million, less than his last quarter. Biden raised $15.2 million, less than last quarter. Harris raised $11.6 million, also less than last quarter.

Buttigieg’s and Biden’s quarter-to-quarter decreases are noticeable because of their strong past showings. This could be because of Buttigieg struggling to get press and attention and mud President Trump is throwing at Biden over his son’s business connection in Ukraine.

Fair or not, Democrat politicos are beginning to think the impeachment probe into Trump and Ukraine could also hurt Biden in the process

National and state polls show Sanders has lost momentum, losing ground to Warren, who’s now on a collision course to battle it out with Biden.

Both of them are polling above 20 percent on average. The next is Bernie with an average of 16%. Next is Buttigieg, and Harris, at 5 percent.

The other candidates don’t look good based on the numbers.

The two Texans in the race, former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke and former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro have not released their fundraising numbers from Q3 — which is not a good sign.

Often candidates are quick out of the gate to show ‘Look at how much money I’ve raised.’ So any delay in that usually means they’re not that happy with what happened. O’Rourke is polling around two percent on average; Castro, less than that.

The next Democratic debate will have 12 candidates on stage for the primary debate. Yes, 12 — making it the largest single-night debate ever.

The new additions: Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and billionaire Philanthropist Tom Steyer.

The good news for those wanting a smaller debate is that there are only seven candidates qualified for the November debate.

Voting begins in February in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The winner will take on President Donald Trump and the stockpile of money raised by his campaign and the Republican National Committee. They added $125 million in Q3 and have more than $150 million cash on hand ready to spend against their Democratic opponent.