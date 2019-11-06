School bonds election results

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many Central Texas school districts have school bonds on the ballot. Below are the results and information about each as of 8 p.m.

Manor ISD Proposition A – TBD

Voters are considering a $280 million school bond package for new schools, school expansions, a performing arts center, and transportation upgrades. It will also go to improve technology infrastructure, maintenance and security district-wide. MISD is also looking to acquire new land with 16,800 future planned lots. They expect a growth of 2,780 more students in the next four years. Construction could begin as early as the summer and take three to five years to complete.

Early voting totals show 67% for and 33% against the bond.

Del Valle ISD Proposition A – TBD

The $284 million school bond package includes money to tear down and rebuild three schools: Smith Elementary, Horsnby-Dunlap Elementary and Del Valle Middle School. Other schools would receive renovations and the administration buildings would expand. The district would designate $22 million to upgraded technology systems and $4.5 million for security improvements. If approved, the bond also directs the board of trustees to determine where to build up to three child development centers. If the bond passes, the board will then decide when construction will begin on the schools.

Early voting totals show 73% for and 27% against the bond.

Burnet CISD Proposition A – TBD

The $33.1 million in bonds would go to school facilities, including renovations and security upgrades. Projections show Burnet ISD increasing by 350 more students come 2029. The district plans to designate 24 percent of bond money to growth by adding more classrooms and renovating Bertram Elementary School to accommodate 700 students. Seven percent of the bond will go towards security by adding remote access door systems for all classrooms. New flooring and painting for some of the campuses will amount to 31 percent of the bond. If the bond passes, some of the renovation projects would start as soon as summer 2020 and the district expects a majority of the work to be completed in 2 years.

A total of 51% are against and 49% are for the bond with 3 of 21 precincts reporting.

Lockhart ISD Bond Election – TBD

Voters will decide on a $92.35 million bond for school construction, renovation, security upgrades and land purchases. The district expects a 32 percent growth rate over the next ten years. The district will allot $74,367,368 million to district growth including a new middle school as well as additional classrooms for Lockhart High School and Lockhart High School Career and Technical Education Wing. An additional $2,433,111 million will go towards safety and security enhancements. If the bond passes, construction is likely to begin fall of 2020 which would allow for a 2021-2022 school year opening.

Early voting shows 55% against and 45% for the bond.

Coupland ISD Proposition A – TBD

The $5-million school bond would go to adding and expanding classrooms, adding a gym and add safety and security improvements. The district says it’s seen the number of in-district students increase by 80 percent since 2014. CISD plans on adding three new classrooms in addition to four new classrooms which will replace the portable classrooms in place. The district will designate bond money for safety and security projects such as a new secure entrance vestibule, enclosed connecting corridors and new fencing around play areas. If the bond passes, it will take about two years from bond passage to move-in.

With 1 of 3 precincts reporting, 59% have voted for the bond and 41% have voted against it.

Prairie Lea ISD Proposition A-

The $8-million school bond would go towards building a new high school and renovating and securing the existing campus. The district plans on allotting $7 million for the new high school which would include six standard classrooms, a science classroom/lab, a computer/tech center and a secure campus entry and perimeter. The additional $1 million will go towards main school campus renovations and safety and security upgrades. If the bond passes, the estimated start date for new campus construction would begin in May 2020 and end in May 2021. The estimated renovation date for the existing campus would begin May of 2021 and end in May of 2022.

So far 62% have voted for and 48% have voted against the bond with 2 of 6 precincts reporting.