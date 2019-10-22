Talking Solutions: Rebuilding Democracy in Texas

The flags of the United States and the State of Texas. KXAN Photo.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tuesday evening at the Union Theater at UT Austin, a group of journalism outlets and academic leaders are hosting a discussion about flaws in American democracy and potential solutions to improving voter turnout and access to voting.

The discussion about solutions to strengthen democracy — both in Texas and across the country — will go from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The night will kick off with a screening of an upcoming public television “The Democracy Rebellion” an upcoming public television documentary “that tells the stories of grassroots reformers putting solutions to work.”

Afterward, a conversation about democracy will begin at the theater, hosted by KXAN’s Josh Hinkle.

Joining the discussion Tuesday will be Pulitzer Prize-winning former New York Times reporter and Emmy award-winning documentary producer, Hedrick Smith, Texas Tribune co-founder Ross Ramsey, Connecticut State Senator Gary Winfield, Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir, and Executive Director of Common Cause Texas Anthony Gutierrez.

The speakers

Dana DeBeauvoir

DeBeauvoir is the Travis County Clerk who is responsible for overseeing elections. She has first elected to that role in 1986 and has since focused on issues such as secure voting systems and using technology to manage costs in elections.

Gary Winfield

Winfield is serving his 4th term as a Connecticut State Senator, he previously served three terms in the Connecticut House of Representatives. Issues important to him include criminal justice, juvenile justice, and immigration policy. He has also been a proponent of the Connecticut’s Clean Election Fund.

Anthony Guiterrez

Guiterrez is the executive director of Common Cause Texas and works on legislative advocacy and grassroots organizing there. Common Cause aims to reduce the influence of money in politics and to end partisan gerrymandering. Gutierrez also has worked in Texas politics for the past 15 years, including some spent working on campaigns and political consulting.

Tickets are free to the event at the Union Building at Guadalupe Street and West 24th Street. Parking costs $12. People can register online.

The Solutions Journalism Network and The Center for Media Engagement at UT Austin are sponsoring the event. KXAN, the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune are co-sponsors of the event.

KXAN has begun incorporating principles of what is known as “solutions journalism” into our work. This summer and fall, KXAN launched the “Save Our Students” initiative, an ongoing project looking for solutions relating to mental health and school safety.