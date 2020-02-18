PRIMARY ELECTION: What you need, where you can go for early voting in 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early voting for the 2020 primary elections starts Tuesday.

“Super Tuesday,” this year on March 3, is the official date for the primary elections, but if people want to get their votes in beforehand, they can do that.

The winners of the primary elections will move to the General Election in November.

We’ve compiled all the information for Travis, Williamson and Hays counties you’ll need for early voting, or you can keep with tradition and head to the polls March 3.

What you need to vote

To cast a ballot, you need to bring one of these forms of ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate (EIC) issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas License to Carry a Handgun (LTC) issued by DPS

U.S. Military ID Card containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Passport

Except for the U.S. citizenship certificate, the form of identification you use must be current or have expired no more than four years before being presented at the polls.

If you don’t have any of these to use for identification, you can (1) sign a sworn statement explaining why you don’t have those IDs and (2) bring one of the following:

Valid voter registration certificate

Certified birth certificate

Current utility bill

Government check

Paystub or bank statement that includes your name and address

Copy of or original government document with your name and an address (original required if it contains a photograph)

Where to vote

Here’s where you can vote, which includes early and election day voting, around the area: