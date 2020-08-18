Postmaster Louis DeJoy: Changes to USPS will not be made ‘to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail’

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 13: A postal worker leaves a United State Postal Service facility on August 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. President Donald Trump said today that he opposes additional funding for the Postal Service because the lack of additional funding would make it more difficult to deliver mail-in ballots. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says he will not be making any possible new changes to the United States Postal Service’s operations ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election — which he says is to “avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the day after he appeared before Congress, DeJoy said he wants to assure Americans that:

Post office retail hours will not change

Mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are

No mail processing facilities will be closed

USPS will make sure that employee overtime is and will be approved as needed

While none of these changes will be made, DeJoy explained that the current leadership taskforce on election mail will be expanded to make sure election officials and voters are informed and supported by the USPS.

DeJoy said:

“There are some longstanding operational initiatives — efforts that predate my arrival at the Postal Service — that have been raised as areas of concern as the nation prepares to hold an election in the midst of a devastating pandemic. To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded.“

Additionally, the Postmaster General said that beginning Oct. 1, standby resources will be ready in all areas of operations, including transportation, to make sure the USPS can meet demand.

“I am grateful for the commitment and dedication of all the men and women of the Postal Service, and the trust they earn from the American public every day, especially as we continue to contend with the impacts of COVID-19,” said DeJoy. “As we move forward, they will have the full support of our organization throughout the election.”