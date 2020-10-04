Poll: Joe Biden’s lead over Donald Trump jumps to 14 points after first presidential debate

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Joe Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump nearly doubled after Tuesday’s presidential debate, according to a new poll released Sunday morning by NBC News and the Wall Street Journal.

The Democrat challenger is now ahead of the president by 53% to 39% among registered voters, according to the poll.

His 14-point advantage is up from 8 points before the debate and represents the largest lead of this presidential campaign in the NBC News/WSJ poll.

The poll was conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, after the first presidential debate and before the president announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

The debate was marred by insults, interruptions, falsehoods and personal attacks – and according to the poll, it appears to have hurt the president in some key demographics.

Seniors are now supporting Biden by 62% to 35%, while men aged 50 and over swung from a 13-point lead for Trump to a 1-point advantage for Biden in the poll.

Suburban women, a demographic often highlighted as crucial on the campaign trail, now support Biden by 58% to 33% in this poll.

However, the vast majority of voters polled – 73% – said the debate made no difference to how they would vote.

The survey was conducted by Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates and Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies.

Horwitt concluded that Trump was the “clear loser from the debate” but McInturff cautioned that it could represent a “shock to the system” immediately after the debate.

Voters preferred Biden at the debate

Some 49% of voters said Biden did a better job at the first presidential debate, compared to 24% who said Trump performed better.

As a result, 19% of people said they are more likely to support Biden after the debate. Just 6% said they are now more likely to back Trump.

People who preferred Biden’s performance criticized Trump for “bullying” and for being “unpresidential,” according to responses.

Voters were also asked which candidate has the better temperament to be president, with 58% picking Biden and 26% choosing Trump.

According to the poll, Biden also has an advantage over Trump on key issues such as handling race relations (29 points), health care (19 points) and the coronavirus (17 points).

Trump maintains a lead on Biden on better handling of the economy (7 points).

In total, the president’s job approval rating sits at 43% in the latest poll. In contrast, 45% disapprove of Trump’s job.

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll was conducted Sept. 30-Oct. 1 among 800 registered voters – more than half of whom were reached by cell phone – and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.5 percentage points.