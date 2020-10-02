Patriotic perk: P. Terry’s Burger Stand offers employees 1 hour of paid time off to vote early

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2020 file photo, using both the English and Spanish language, a sign points potential voters to an official polling location during early voting in Dallas. Getting enough people to staff polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic is a challenge in many states. The virus’ disproportionate impact on Latinos has made the task of recruiting Spanish-speakers even more difficult. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an effort to encourage more voting among its employees, P. Terry’s Burger Stand is offering workers who are registered to vote a patriotic new perk.

The restaurant chain announced Friday that its “Get Out the Vote” initiative will include giving one hour of paid time off so employees can cast a ballot during the early voting period in Texas. The state will hold early voting Oct. 13-30.

A news release Friday stated, “All 18 P. Terry’s Burger Stand locations will offer registered employees one hour of paid time off at their current rate to participate in early voting.”

P. Terry’s also plans to help organize rides to polling locations as well as provide workers with information about polling places, dates, times and details about every candidate on the ballots.

Additionally, Travis County voters can actually cast their ballot on Election Day at the P. Terry’s Burger Stand in Westlake, which is located at 701 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Bldg. H. The county approved that particular restaurant as a polling location for Nov. 3.

To find out where all of the other Election Day voting centers will be in Travis County, voters can check out the list here.

Other companies announced they’re providing benefits for employees to get involved with the upcoming election. Old Navy shared recently it will pay employees to serve as poll workers on Election Day.

The Austin Independent School District is designating Election Day as a student holiday by moving an already scheduled holiday in October. The Eanes Independent School District also announced it will make Election Day a student and staff holiday, so there will be no school on Nov. 3. Plus, the district will have three of its schools to serve as polling locations.