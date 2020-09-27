Majority of voters say winner of Presidential Election should fill Supreme Court vacancy, poll shows

US President Donald Trump announces his US Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett (R), in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on September 26, 2020. – Barrett, if confirmed by the US Senate, will replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on September 18. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While Pres. Donald Trump announced his nomination of judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday, 56% of 950 likely voters polled by the New York Times and Siena College say only the winner of the Presidential Election should fill the seat.

In a survey earlier this week, only 41% said they wanted a justice chosen before the election.

According to the New York Times, voters were split on whether the Senate should act on Trump’s nomination of Barrett (since it’s already happened). Forty-seven percent of voters said the Senate should act, 48% said they should not and 5% were undecided.

Critics of Trump’s decision to nominate Barrett argue that it could lead to an eventual overturn of Roe v. Wade and eliminate reproductive rights in the U.S.

But the poll shows that the majority (56%) said they would be less likely to vote for Trump if his justice would participate in overturning Roe v. Wade. Only 40% said they’d be more likely to vote for his re-election if she would.

Of those who said they wanted the SCOTUS pick to wait until a winner is chosen, 62% are women, 63% are independents and 60% are college-educated white voters, the NYT reports.

In addition to opinions on the Supreme Court vacancy, 49% of the 950 likely voters are more inclined to vote for Democratic nominee Joe Biden over 41% who are more inclined to vote for incumbent Trump.