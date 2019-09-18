Local Democratic, GOP groups working hard in Austin areas ahead of 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the national focus on Texas, politicians and analysts from both sides of the aisle are interested in whether the Lone Star State will be a swing state in 2020.

It’s one of the reasons the Lake Travis Progressives group brought in more than a dozen Democratic candidates on Tuesday night at a forum held in Bee Cave.

The event aimed to capitalize on recent history and encouraging polls.

“In the past year Vicky Goodwin was elected to the Texas Legislature by 5,000 votes,” said Niall Swan, of Lake Travis Progressives. “Previously, there was a 10% spread on that. So that was a huge indicator things were changing. We’ve also seen Democrats get elected to municipal office locally. And we’re also aware that college educated suburban folks are seen as the path to the White House for many Democrats.”

Meanwhile, top Texas Republicans have been telling supporters for months that they expect a strong Democratic turnout in 2020.

And the Travis County Republican Party is taking that to heart. In a statement to KXAN on Tuesday night the group said in part that they’re gearing up an aggressive ground game and are recruiting record numbers of new Republican voters.