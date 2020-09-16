LBJ School of Public Affairs hosts discussion on Latino voters’ role in the upcoming election

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This year, the Latino community will officially become the largest minority group of voters. It also means this electorate is now pivotal to both parties nationwide and in key swing states.

New York Times columnist Chuck Rocha, who is one of the nation’s foremost Latino strategists, joined the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas to dig into why there isn’t a large voter turnout in the Latino community.

“The Latinos are always seen as a low propensity, or someone who doesn’t always show up at the same rate. It’s because of one thing and one thing only, and it’s just because there’s never the same amount of money spent to talk to Latinos as there is to white voters,” Rocha said.

According to a recent Pew Research Center poll, the economy, health care and the coronavirus are among the top issues of concern for Latino voters.