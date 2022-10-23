HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Tomorrow is the first day of early voting and this year’s ballot is filled with a variety of issues voters will decide on.

Hays County Elections Administrator Jennifer Doinoff said they expect more voters than previous midterms.

“We typically prepare that there’s going to be about a 10% increase in the volume of voters,” Doinoff said.

Aside from the big races like the one for Governor, San Marcos voters will also decide on issues like decriminalizing low-level marijuana possession.

Sam Benavides is with Mano Amiga, the group that worked to get the proposition on the ballot.

“The ballot measure is going to decriminalize marijuana within city limits. It only applies to SMPD. And it also prohibits SMPD from using the odor of marijuana as probable cause for search and seizure of an individual,” Benavides said.

Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau is against the ordinance in part because he said refusing to enforce the marijuana laws creates an incentive for criminal organizations to operate in San Marcos.

Along with that proposition, there’s a more than $481.1 million bond up for a vote for Dripping Springs ISD which falls in both Hays and Travis Counties.

“We have elementary number six, an expansion for Sycamore Springs Middle School, safety and security updates for all of our campuses and a number of other items for our schools,” said DSISD Superintendent Holly Morris-Kuentz.

Through all the different races and propositions, Doinoff recommended reviewing a sample ballot before heading to the polls to be better prepared.

“Make sure you know what to expect on your ballot. It’ll be a lot easier and a lot faster for you,” Doinoff said.

Early voting lasts until November 4. The deadline for a mail-in ballot application is October 28. Election Day is Tuesday November 8.