Gov. Abbott issues proclamation allowing just one mail-in-ballot drop-off location per county

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Thursday designed to “maintain the integrity of our elections.”

His proclamation states that, beginning Friday, mail ballots delivered in person by eligible vote-by-mail voters must be dropped off to “a single early voting clerk’s office location as publicly designated by the county’s early voting clerk.”

That means people can only drop off ballots at one location in the county they live in. All other drop-off or satellite locations will be closed. Currently, Travis County has four drop-off locations listed:

5501 Airport Blvd., the Travis County Tax Office

Two entrances at the parking garage for the Travis County administrative building at 700 Lavaca St.

The West 11th Street entrance to the parking lot for the Travis County building at 1010 Lavaca St.

According to the proclamation, only one of those locations will be allowed to stay open.

Hays and Williamson counties each have one spot designated for ballot drop-off.

It also requires early voting clerks to allow poll watchers to keep an eye on the location and “observe any activity conducted at the early voting clerk’s office location related to the in-person delivery of a marked mail ballot.”

“As we work to preserve Texans’ ability to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic, we must take extra care to strengthen ballot security protocols throughout the state,” Gov. Abbott said. “These enhanced security protocols will ensure greater transparency and will help stop attempts at illegal voting.”

In order to vote in the Nov. 3 election, Texans should register to vote by Oct. 5.