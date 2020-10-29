First-time voters help shatter records for turnout in Travis County

Ricardo Varela, left, and Zachary Houdek, right, took pictures with their “I Voted” stickers after voting in their first presidential elections.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Voters in Travis County are making their voices heard at the ballot box at levels not previously seen, driven in part by people voting for the very first time.

Travis County set a record Wednesday when the cumulative vote count during the early voting period reached 494,704, which represents more than 57% of registered voters. The county clerk’s office celebrated in a tweet that turnout has now surpassed the overall vote total during the 2016 general election. Williamson and Hays Counties recently achieved the same feat with their voting turnouts, too.

Ricardo Varela

Participating in this election is especially important and meaningful for a few first-time voters in Austin. They agreed to speak with KXAN and participate in a live-streamed conversation Thursday afternoon with digital anchor Will DuPree. Those voters include Saibeth Limon, Ricardo Varela and Zachary Houdek.

Limon works as a human resources coordinator in Austin and voted for the first time this year at age 27.

Varela, 35, is originally from Mexico and became a U.S. citizen more than three years ago, so this election marks the first time for him to vote here.

Zachary Houdek

Houdek grew up in Austin, but the 20-year-old is currently pursuing a degree in international studies at American University in Washington, D.C. He and another student from Texas decided to drive back home just to vote in person after they said their requests for ballots by mail were never processed.

Houdek said he voted in the 2018 midterm election, but this year marks the first time he’s casting a ballot for the presidency.