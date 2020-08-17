First poll in over a month shows Trump ahead in Texas, leads Biden by 7

In this combination photo, president Donald Trump, left, speaks at a news conference on Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 13, 2020. The conventions, which will be largely virtual because of the coronavirus, will be Aug. 17-20 for the Democrats and Aug. 24-27 for the Republicans. (AP Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time in more than a month, a statewide poll has found President Donald Trump ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden in Texas.

The YouGov poll, commissioned by Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation and Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, surveyed 846 registered voters in Texas from August 4-13. Trump had a 7-point lead over Biden, 47.5% to 40.5%, among all voters surveyed and a 5-point lead among most-likely voters, 49.4% to 44.1%.

One in 10 voters remains undecided, according to the poll.

Before the release of the most recent YouGov poll, Biden had topped Trump in four of the last five statewide polls in Texas.

The poll also examined the U.S. Senate race in Texas between incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican, and Democratic challenger MJ Hegar. Cornyn leads Hegar by 7 points, 44.4% to 37.4%, among all voters with 12.9% of voters undecided.