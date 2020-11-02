CapMetro, Spin offering free or discounted rides on Election Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you can’t get to the polls on your own Tuesday, let CapMetro help you get there.

CapMetro says it will “provide free rides to everyone” on Election Day, this year on Nov. 3, on all its services, including Pickup and MetroAccess.

The agency reminds everyone that searching “election” or “polling place” in the search of the CapMetro smartphone app or online Trip Planner will show polling locations in both Travis and Williamson counties.

MetroBike is also free for all of Election Day by using the code 2020VOTE on the BCycle smartphone app. At a kiosk, use the code 868320.

In San Marcos, scooter company Spin is offering a $10 credit for all riders on Election Day.

To take advantage, users need to download the Spin app, navigate to the “free rides” area of the menu and use the promo code SPINTOVOTE on Election Day. The discount won’t be applied to the account before Election Day, the company says.

For information on where you can find and when the polls will be open, our 2020 Election Guide can guide you to the proper place.