Bloomberg announces Texas campaign offices, gears up for 2020 bid

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Mayor of New York City Mike Bloomberg announced his campaign for President will open 17 field offices, a Houston headquarters and other regional offices.

Bloomberg is mobilizing his personal fortune into the states that vote on “Super Tuesday” in early March, skipping the four early states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada.

His campaign announced regional offices in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, east Texas, Bexar County, El Paso, Laredo, McAllen, and Bell County.

Along with this, his campaign also hired a senior adviser, a state director, directors for organizing, operations, and three other high-level staffers dedicated to the state.

The former vice-chairperson of the Texas Democratic Party, Carla Brailey will be Bloomberg’s senior advisor. Former Bill White gubernatorial campaign operative Ashlea Turner will be his Texas State Director. Kevin Lo, formerly with Sen. Kamala Harris’ campaign, will be his organizing director. Lizzie Lewis, who worked as the communications director for the Democratic candidate for Governor in 2018, will be his press secretary.

This staffing news comes as Bloomberg pumped in tens of millions of dollars in online and TV advertising when he announced his campaign earlier this year. Texas was one of his target states in advertising because of the large number of President-picking-delegates Texas brings to the 2020 Democratic convention.

This week, Bloomberg was in Fort Bend County to campaign for Democratic candidate in the lone competitive special election race this January.

“I’m ready to get working. I know you are too. And I hope to be your partner turning Texas blue, once and for all, in 2020,” Bloomberg said in a December press conference with the Texas Democratic Party.

The campaigns of Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden also hired state directors for Texas. Longtime organizer Jenn Longoria will run the state for Warren. Democratic strategist Jane Hamilton is the Texas Director for Joe Biden.

Biden currently leads the race for President in the Texas Democratic primary, according to multiple polls.

Up until now, Warren’s campaign has the most people on the ground in the state. Her Texas headquarters is in San Antonio; she has another office in Austin. The campaign plans to open up four more across the state with more than twenty paid staff in the state.

“For our campaign, organizing is at the heart of everything we do — including in Texas. Warren is investing in talking to Texans now, not just for 2020 but for big, structural change and access to opportunities that will benefit all voters beyond Election Day,” Jenn Longoria told KXAN.

While those top candidates are paying people on the ground they’ll run into a coalition of groups already supporting Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in Texas.

“You essentially have the shadow of the 2016 election, generated three persistent organizations,” said Seneca Savoie with the Austin chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Sanders’s campaign hired a state director and Savoie with the DSA tells KXAN volunteer-based groups like his, Texans for Bernie, and Our Revolution still holds sway in many urban areas. They’ve continued to stay active for local issues and candidates.

“The odds that we and they knock on the same doors is relatively low. I would hope for their sake that is a problem that we have by February,” said Savoie.

Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro’s campaign is centered in Texas. Castro has polled far below top-tier candidates and recently failed to make the debate stage based on DNC rules.

For the campaign of Pete Buttigieg, current Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, one of his regional organizing directors is based in Austin to build up a volunteer network. Austin Mayor Steve Adler is his highest ranking supporter in Texas politics.

The campaign for Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar tells KXAn they have field staff dedicated to organizing in Texas.

The state’s primary is in March.

President Trump and RNC ready to rumble for Texas

Republicans in the state are taking the incoming Democratic candidates very seriously. The Trump 2020 effort has outraised far far more than his Democratic opponents. The President himself has campaigned in Texas several times in the past few months.

The re-election campaign for President Trump and the Republican National Committee has already hired several staffers in the state. The Republican Party of Texas has doubled its staff from this time last election to sixteen paid field staff. The plan to hire 250 by November and gather at least ten thousand volunteers.

“We have the responsibility to make sure we do the hard work to turn out, to bring in more Republicans, and turn them out in 2020,” said chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, James Dickey.