BLOG: Long lines, minor voting problems on first day of early voting

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Viewers alerted to us a few problems during the first day of early voting that we were able to confirm. Most polling locations seem to be running smoothly, but wait times are lengthy. Here’s the latest:

9:25 a.m. – The issue at the Randalls in Georgetown has been fixed according to the Williamson County Clerk’s Office.

9:19 a.m. – Also in Williamson County, we can confirm there was a printing machine problem at Anderson Mill Limited District. That issue has now been fixed and the line is moving. Wait times are still at 46 minutes though.

Voting lines after a technical problem at Anderson Mill Limited District in Williamson County. (KXAN Photo: Todd Bailey)

9:17 a.m. – Williamson County confirms there were “connectivity issues” with two of the four ballot card printers at Randalls at 5721 Williams Drive in Georgetown. Voters will still able to use the remaining two printers. A field tech is working to get the other two back online.

9:09 a.m. – The technical issues at South Austin Recreation Center have been fixed, and voting is now taking place normally.

9:00 a.m. – Every single polling location in Travis County currently has a wait time of more than 20 minutes right now. You can check up to the date times on the Travis County Clerk website.

Wait times at 9 a.m. according to the Travis County Clerk’s website.

8:30 a.m. – The Travis County Clerk’s Office confirms problems at the South Austin Rec Center. Our photographer at the scene said a technician arrived at 8:30 a.m. and the line is long.

8:03 a.m. – Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex in east Austin had long lines. The wait was about an hour or so for half the line. Workers tell us they had technical problems initially, but that’s because the machines were set up incorrectly. They are now working and delays due to that are minimal.

Voting lines after minor issues at Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex in east Austin. (KXAN Photo: Todd Bailey)

7:00 a.m. – No issues but there were long lines outside the The Shops at Arbor Walk polling location as the polls opened at 7 a.m. Early Voting Hours are Monday – Saturday 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Long, socially distant lines marked the start of early voting at The Shops at Arbor Walk in North Austin. (KXAN Photo: Julie Karam)

Travis County polling location problems mapped out