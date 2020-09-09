Biden leads in 6 key swing states, recent poll finds

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a narrow lead in six key swing states, a recent poll conducted by CNBC and Change Research reported on Wednesday.

49 percent of likely voters indicated support for Biden across all six states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, compared to 45 percent who say they will support President Trump and 5 percent who are undecided.

The poll comes after both parties held their national conventions in mid-August, indicating that swing-state voters’ opinions did not change substantially through the conventions.

A CNBC poll conducted after the Democratic National Convention but before the Republican National Convention shows Biden’s support remained steady at 49 percent, while President Trump dipped from 46 percent to 45 percent.

Here in Texas, recent polling indicates a tight race.

Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler report 48 percent of likely voters prefer President Trump, compared to 46 percent for Biden and 5 percent who remain undecided. With a margin of error of +/- 2.85, the race remains too close to predict in favor of either candidate.

The states included in the CNBC/Change Research poll are key in deciding the election, with Cook Political Report rating Arizona and North Carolina as “Toss Ups” and Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin as “Lean Democratic.”

The election will likely turn on the states’ combined 101 electoral votes.