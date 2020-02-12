Bernie Sanders projected to win New Hampshire primary

FILE – In this Nov. 8, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., addresses supporters during an election rally on the campus of Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (KXAN) — On Tuesday evening, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders drew one step closer to becoming the possible 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.

According to NBC News, Sanders is projected to win the New Hampshire Democratic Primary. CNN estimates that Sanders will receive nine delegates, while Pete Buttigieg will receive nine, and Amy Klobuchar will receive six.

“The wealthy will start paying their fair share of taxes,” Sanders said to cheers.

In the speech, Sanders spoke about fixing the criminal justice system, preserving women’s reproductive rights and about standing up to fossil fuel industry.

Sanders ended his speech, expressing his confidence that “We will beat Donald Trump.”