Andrew Yang ends 2020 presidential campaign

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks during a campaign event at To Share Brewing Co., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (KXAN) — Entrepreneur Andrew Yang announced he is ending his presidential campaign in a speech on Tuesday night during the New Hampshire Democratic primary election.

In his speech, Yang said: “It is clear tonight from the numbers that we are not going to win this race… so tonight I am announcing that I am suspending my campaign for president.”

Nevertheless, Yang said his movement and followers, known as the “Yang Gang,” were the future of the Democratic party.

He gained notoriety due to his advocacy for a universal basic income, which would have given every U.S. citizen over the age of 18 $1,000 a month, regardless of income or employment status.

Yang also discussed Pres. Donald Trump and what can be done to beat him in 2020, saying “Donald Trump is not the cause of all of our problems. He is a symptom of a disease that has been building for years.”

In his speech, Yang said he and the “Yang Gang” would cause a wave to make America’s economy work for “us.”

“This wave is just beginning,” Yang said.