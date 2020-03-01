Democratic candidates make their way to Texas in the days leading up to Super Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A handful of Democratic hopefuls are visiting Texas in the final days leading up to Super Tuesday.

Mike Bloomberg is visiting San Antonio Sunday for a block walk led by his campaign, followed by a rally. He is then heading to Houston for a second block walk/rally combo.

Pete Buttigieg is in Dallas Sunday for a rally in the Main Street Garden Park. Former candidate and billionaire activist Tom Steyer was planning a rally in Houston for Sunday, but dropped out of the race Saturday night following the South Carolina Primary.

After a strong showing in the South Carolina Primary, former Vice President Joe Biden is riding that momentum to back to back community events Monday, first in Houston then Dallas.

A recent statewide poll shows Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders in a neck-and-neck race for Texas. The candidates both received 24% support among likely Democratic voters in the poll from Progress Texas.

