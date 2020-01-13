Cory Booker suspends his 2020 presidential campaign

Democratic presidential contender Cory Booker poses for photos after a black men’s round table on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — Cory Booker suspended his 2020 presidential campaign Monday, he announced via his Twitter account.

“It’s with a full heart I share this news — I’m suspending my campaign for president,” he wrote.

“To my team, supports, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you,” he said.

To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020

Last week, Marianne Williamson bowed out of the Democratic primary race, and Julián Castro suspended his campaign earlier this month.

Andrew Yang tweeted his support of Booker, whom he called a “friend,” and “brother.”