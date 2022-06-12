WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) was among 20 senators named in an announcement Sunday, which states that the senators agree to a proposal they say will protect children and reduce violence while also protecting American’s constitutional right to bear arms, according to a press release issued.

“Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities,” said Cornyn in Sunday’s press release.

According to Senator Cornyn’s office, the proposal includes:

Support for state crisis intervention orders

Investment in children and family mental health services

Protections for victims of domestic violence

Funding for school-based mental health and supportive services

Funding for school safety resources

Clarification of definition of federally licensed firearms dealer

Telehealth investments

Under 21 enhanced review process

Penalties for straw purchasing

“Our plan increases needed mental health resources, improves school safety and support for students, and helps ensure dangerous criminals and those who are adjudicated as mentally ill can’t purchase weapons,” Cornyn said. “Most importantly, our plan saves lives while also protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans.”

The other senators named in the announcement are Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Cory Booker (D- N.J.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Angus King (I-Maine), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).

President Joseph Biden praised the coalition in a statement, but also said that the proposal does not go as far as is necessary.

Obviously, it does not do everything that I think is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction, and would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades,” Biden said. “Each day that passes, more children are killed in this country: the sooner it comes to my desk, the sooner I can sign it, and the sooner we can use these measures to save lives.”