Biden says new Texas abortion law ‘blatantly violates’ constitutional rights under Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — President Joe Biden says the new Texas abortion law, which went into effect Wednesday, “blatantly violates” constitutional rights established under Roe v. Wade.

Not only does Senate Bill 8 ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which could happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, it also allows any Texan to sue physicians or anyone who aids or abets an abortion for up to $10,000.

Biden says the bill “outrageously” deputizes citizens to bring lawsuits against anyone they believe to be involved in an unlawful abortion — which he points out could be health care workers, family members, front desk staff at clinics or even strangers.

“The Texas law will significantly impair women’s access to the health care they need, particularly for communities of color and individuals with low incomes,” Biden said, in part, in a statement.

His statement went on to say he and his administration are committed to protecting abortion rights set by Roe v. Wade.