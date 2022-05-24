WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — President Joe Biden ordered American flags to fly at half-staff Tuesday after a deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school.

Biden issued a proclamation to lower flags as “a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated” at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which is located about 90 miles west of San Antonio.

Gov. Greg Abbott said the shooting Tuesday morning killed 14 students and one teacher. He identified the gunman as Salvador Rolando Ramos, 18, and said responding officers killed him. Rounds also hit two law enforcement members during the shooting, but Abbott said they’re expected to be okay.

According to the president’s proclamation, this applies to flags at the White House, all public buildings, military posts, naval stations and naval vessels until sunset on May 28. Additionally, this order includes American embassies, legations, consular offices and other facilities abroad.

Abbott posted on Twitter that he is now directing the Texas flag to be lowered to half-staff statewide “in memory of those who lost their lives in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.” This remains in effect until sunset on May 28, the governor said.

Reactions to the deadly school shooting as well as condolences are pouring in Tuesday evening from elected leaders and other officials in Texas.

The White House stated Biden will address the nation about the Uvalde shooting Tuesday night at 7:15 p.m. Central. KXAN will carry a live stream of those remarks in this story and on Facebook.