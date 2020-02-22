Bernie Sanders comes to Texas ahead of Super Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KXAN) — With less than two weeks before Super Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is returning to Texas for a series of rallies.

On Saturday, Sanders will hold a rally in El Paso at 2 p.m. at the Abraham Chavez Theatre. Next, he will be in San Antonio at the Cowboys Dance Hall at 7 p.m. And last but not least Sanders will wrap up his time in Texas with a rally in Austin at the Vic Mathias Shores at 900 W Riverside Drive at 5 p.m.

Sanders jumped up to first place in the Lone Star State in a recent poll by the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune, with support from 24% of registered Texas voters in the upcoming Democratic primary, which is up from 12% in October.