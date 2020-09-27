Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination could backfire on Republicans in future, expert says

AUSTIN (KXAN) —President Donald Trump’s decision to nominate judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court may have knock-on effects in the future, according to a University of Texas expert.

Republicans have backed the president’s decision, which is set to spark attempts by the Republican-led Senate to confirm Coney Barrett before Election Day, Nov. 3.

While the present appears uncertain, the timings of the nomination and possible confirmation sets a precedent that may have consequences in the future.

That’s according to UT history professor Dr. Jeremi Suri, who suggested it could even backfire on Republicans at a later date.

“They (Republicans) have to be careful about the precedent that they create,” Dr. Suri said.

“One of the things Democrats have argued is that if this is pushed through in this unorthodox way, if the Democrats get control of the Senate, they have the right under the constitution to expand the size of the Supreme Court.”

“I don’t think the Republicans want to see that happen, so they have to be careful how they manage this process.”

If confirmed to replace liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at age 87 on Sept. 18, Barrett would become the fifth woman ever to serve on the top U.S. judicial body and push its conservative majority to a commanding 6-3.