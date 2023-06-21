AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2024 presidential election is still more than a year away, but the primary campaign season is well underway.

Incumbent Democrat Joe Biden is seeking a second term in the White House, having announced his reelection campaign on April 25, 2023.

On the Republican side, a dozen candidates are running, including former president Donald Trump, who has been leading in the polls. If he secures the nomination, the 2024 election would be a rematch from 2020, between Trump and Biden.

Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, is also running. Other notable candidates include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Here’s a look at the full list of candidates who have declared for the two main parties, in alphabetical order:

The chart below shows when each candidate announced their campaign.

Key dates in the 2024 campaign