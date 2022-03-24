AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Republican governors drew attention this week for bucking a trend within their own party and vetoing legislation similar to a Texas law that would limit the involvement of transgender students in school sports.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday he would not sign House Enrolled Act No. 1041 into law, which would have barred transgender athletes from playing on girls’ sports teams. In a letter to lawmakers explaining his decision, Holcomb said he thought the bill would open up the possibility to legal challenges and questioned if it’s needed to address problems in school athletics.

“It implies that the goals of consistency and fairness in competitive female sports are not currently being met,” Holcomb wrote about the legislation. “After thorough review, I find no evidence to support either claim even if I support the overall goal.”

A day later, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox acted on an earlier-announced pledge and vetoed House Bill 11 that, among other things, would have banned “a student of the male sex from competing against another school on a team designated for female students.” Cox released a lengthy statement detailing the reasons for his veto. He expressed concerns about last-minute changes made to the legislation before its approval, potential economic and legal consequences from that and a “broad misunderstanding” about transgender athletes participating in sports.

He also said he wanted to “err on the side of kindness, mercy and compassion,” because he learned transgender students are “great kids who face enormous struggles,” specifically pointing out how so few of them are actually playing on their schools’ sports teams right now. Of the 75,000 high school students playing sports at their schools in Utah, he noted only four are openly transgender — one of which is playing girls’ sports.

“Four kids who aren’t dominating or winning trophies or taking scholarships. Four kids who are just trying to find some friends and feel like they are a part of something. Four kids trying to get through each day,” Cox said. “Rarely has so much fear and anger been directed at so few.”

He specifically said he worried about the impact this bill would have on these students’ mental health if he signed it into law.

“I don’t understand what they are going through or why they feel the way they do. But I want them to live,” Cox wrote. “And all the research shows that even a little acceptance and connection can reduce suicidality significantly.”

Cox acknowledged he may receive blowback from other Republicans since at least 11 states with GOP leaders, including Texas, have now enacted similar measures. Last year Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law that bans transgender student-athletes from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity. The law’s supporters argued it’s needed to help ensure fairness in school sports, but many LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations contend it targets a vulnerable group of young people and further erodes their rights.

“Politically, it would be much easier and better for me to simply sign the bill,” Cox said in his letter. “I have always tried to do what I feel is the right thing regardless of the consequences. Sometimes I don’t get it right, and I do not fault those who disagree with me.”

Other states that approved similar laws include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, Montana and Tennessee — with Iowa becoming the latest to do so earlier this month.

Groups advocating for the LGBTQ+ community released statements commending the leaders in Indiana and Utah for not following those examples.

Regarding the Indiana governor’s decision, Cathryn Oakley with the Human Rights Campaign said, “While we are encouraged that Governor Holcomb decided to veto the bill, transgender students in Indiana are not out of the woods yet. We urge lawmakers to uphold the Governor’s veto because all Indiana children deserve better than being treated as political pawns – what they deserve is to be able to have fun with their friends, exercise, and learn how to be part of a team. This veto is a strong statement of Indiana’s values and the legislature must allow it to stand.”

Joanna Hoffman with Athlete Ally commended Utah’s governor saying, “Governor Cox has demonstrated tremendous leadership in this veto, and we hope to see political leaders across the country follow suit, choosing compassion and respect over blatant discrimination and cruelty.”

Cox, however, repeated a criticism that conservative leaders have made recently about Lia Thomas, the Westlake High School graduate and University of Pennsylvania student, becoming the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship.

“I agree with those who are concerned with this egregious example,” Cox said in his letter. “I believe this is terrible for women’s sports. There are natural advantages that come from our birth sex, which is the very reason that we have men’s and women’s sports in the first place. Setting records and taking scholarships away from biological gendered women should give everyone pause. It’s bad for women, and it is bad for the LGBTQ community, as it turns allies and reasonable people into opponents.”

However, the International Olympic Committee released new guidance last year about transgender and intersex athletes that specifically stated they should no longer have a presumed advantage and excluding them from competition should be based on evidence, not testosterone levels.

Texas remains in the headlines for its top leaders’ recent actions related to transgender people. On Wednesday, Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the state Supreme Court to intervene and allow child abuse investigations into parents of transgender children. Gov. Abbott issued a directive in February to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to start looking into these families for child abuse.

Paxton’s latest request comes just days after a Texas appeals court reinstated a temporary injunction blocking the state’s child welfare agency from investigating parents solely because they provide gender-affirming care to their children.

Paxton also wrote a letter this week to the Austin Independent School District superintendent, condemning the district’s “Pride Week” events and claiming that may have violated state law.