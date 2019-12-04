US citizen to spend 4 years in Mexican jail on gun charges

A U.S. citizen is set to spend the next four years in a Mexican prison after being found guilty of weapons smuggling. (photo courtesy Juarez Public Safety Coordinating Committee)

American caught at port of entry in truck carrying three firearms, rifle parts and 400 bullets

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A U.S. citizen allegedly caught trying to smuggle several firearms into Mexico will spend the next four years in prison, Mexican authorities said.

Alonso Mendez Jr., 26, was arrested in October on the Mexican side of the Santa Teresa, New Mexico, port of entry with the weapons and a large amount of ammunition concealed inside a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup, authorities in Juarez, Mexico, said.

A search of the truck revealed the guns and ammo inside boxes of diapers, dog food and cat litter, Mexican authorities said.

Among the weapons confiscated are a CZ Scorpion pistol, a 92F Beretta gun and a Slovakian Pistol Grand Power. In addition, 400 bullets, rifle stock, rifle barrels and other accessories were seized, Juarez authorities said.

Mendez was charged with and found guilty of illicit importation of firearms restricted for use by the Mexican army, possession of ammunition and possession of gun parts also restricted for use by the Army, Juarez authorities said.

Mexican authorities did not release any more information on Mendez, including what part of the United States he’s from.

